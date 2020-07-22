Oil
CP

Canadian Pacific quarterly profit beats estimates on lower costs

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as lower costs helped the rail operator cushion a decline in freight activity caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Recasts first paragraph; adds estimates, details on costs, background

July 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as lower costs helped the rail operator cushion a decline in freight activity caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a key metric for Wall Street, fell to 57% from 58.4% a year earlier, as fuel expenses plunged.

A lower operating ratio signals improved profitability.

Canadian railroads were expected to benefit from a growth in crude shipments this year as oil producers looked for alternatives to congested pipelines.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has sapped demand for crude, resulting in a 28% drop in the company's energy, chemicals and plastic shipments.

Canadian Pacific's total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, declined 12%.

Its net income fell to C$635 million, or C$4.66 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$724 million, or C$5.17 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Pacific earned C$4.07 per share, beating analysts' estimates of C$3.77, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its revenue declined 9.3% to C$1.79 billion, but was above expectations of C$1.77 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CP

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular