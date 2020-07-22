Canadian Pacific quarterly profit beats estimates on lower costs

Recasts first paragraph; adds estimates, details on costs, background

July 22 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as lower costs helped the rail operator cushion a decline in freight activity caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a key metric for Wall Street, fell to 57% from 58.4% a year earlier, as fuel expenses plunged.

A lower operating ratio signals improved profitability.

Canadian railroads were expected to benefit from a growth in crude shipments this year as oil producers looked for alternatives to congested pipelines.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has sapped demand for crude, resulting in a 28% drop in the company's energy, chemicals and plastic shipments.

Canadian Pacific's total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, declined 12%.

Its net income fell to C$635 million, or C$4.66 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$724 million, or C$5.17 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Canadian Pacific earned C$4.07 per share, beating analysts' estimates of C$3.77, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Its revenue declined 9.3% to C$1.79 billion, but was above expectations of C$1.77 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

