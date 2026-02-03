Canadian Pacific Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported unimpressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of 95 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The bottom line improved 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Operating revenues of $2.81 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion. However, the top line improved 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In the reported quarter, total Freight revenues per revenue ton miles grew 1% year over year. Total Freight revenues per carload declined marginally by 0.1% year over year.

On a reported basis, operating income increased 3% year over year. Total operating expenses fell 0.2% year over year. The reported operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) fell 80 basis points to 58.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Quote

CP’s Segmental Highlights

Freight revenues, accounting for 98% of the top line, increased 1%. CP’s Freight segment contains Grain (up 4%), Coal (up 3%), Potash (down 2%), Fertilizers and Sulphur (up 1%), Metals, minerals and consumer products (up 3%), Automotive (down 1%) and Intermodal (up 3%). Meanwhile, Energy, chemicals and plastics and Forest products fell 2% and 12%, respectively.

Other revenues increased 26% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

CP’s Liquidity

CP exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of C$184 million compared with C$411 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt amounted to C$19.94 billion compared with C$21.59 billion at the prior-quarter end.

CP’s Outlook

Canadian Pacific expects 2026 core adjusted earnings per share to grow in the low double-digits from the 2025 actuals to C$4.61 per share.

The company expects 2026 RTMs to increase in the mid-single digits from the 2025 actuals.

Management expects capital expenditures to be C$2.65 billion for the full year. The core adjusted effective tax rate for 2026 is expected to be 24.75%.

Currently, Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. Earnings decreased 16.22% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the December-end quarter were $16 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.63 billion and increasing 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1.2% year over year to $14.6 billion. Revenue growth was impacted by about 2 points due to the government shutdown, mainly in the domestic segment, consistent with the company's disclosure last month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 and improved 24.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.09 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion and were down 1.6% year over year. JBHT’s fourth-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 2% and 4% decline in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a 1% decrease in average trucks in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), and a 7% and 2% decline in load volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and JBI, respectively. The decrease in revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, was partially offset by a 15% increase in volume in JBT, a 1% uptick in productivity, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, in DCS, and an increase in revenue per load in ICS. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported solid fourth-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

UAL's fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.10 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 but declined 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $3.00-$3.50.

Operating revenues of $15.4 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally by 0.1% and increased 4.8% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.4% of the top line) increased 4.9% year over year to $13.9 billion. UAL flights transported 45,679 passengers in the fourth quarter, up 3% year over year.

Cargo revenues fell 6% year over year to $490 million. Revenues from other sources rose 9.1% year over year to $981 million.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.