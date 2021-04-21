US Markets
Canadian Pacific profit surges 47%

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd posted a 47% rise in first-quarter profit, helped in part by strong freight volumes in its Canadian grain segment.

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO posted a 47% rise in first-quarter profit, helped in part by strong freight volumes in its Canadian grain segment.

The results come a day after rival Canadian National CNR.TO offered to buy U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern KSU.N in a $33.7 billion deal, trumping Canadian Pacific's $25 billion bid and setting the stage for a bidding war.

