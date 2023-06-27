Canadian Pacific KC (CP) & CSX Shares Barely Move Post JV

Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP and CSX Corporation CSX have announced their intent to form a joint venture to develop and deploy hydrogen locomotive conversion kits for diesel-electric locomotives. However, this encouraging announcement on Jun 22 did not cause any significant movement in the share price of either company.

Let’s delve deeper into the news.

The collaboration aims to expand the hydrogen locomotive program and demonstrates the long-term viability of hydrogen as a solution for reducing emissions in the rail industry. As a first step, CSX plans to convert one of its diesel locomotives using a hydrogen conversion kit developed by CP, with the work taking place at CSX's locomotive shop in Huntington, WV.

This partnership is significant as it brings together two major railroad operators in North America to address the industry's most significant source of greenhouse gas emissions — diesel-powered freight locomotives. By converting these locomotives to run on hydrogen fuel cells and battery technology, the joint venture aims to provide an effective alternative fuel solution that can contribute to a lower carbon economy.

The collaboration builds on the progress made by CP in developing North America's first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive. CP announced its plans in December 2020 and successfully retrofitted a diesel freight locomotive with hydrogen fuel cells and battery technology. The prototype made its first movement in late 2021 and has since completed over 1,000 miles of testing in revenue service. CP has also deployed a second hydrogen locomotive for testing in terminal operations, with plans for it to enter service later in 2023.

The announcement reflects a significant step forward in the development of hydrogen locomotive technology and highlights the commitment of both companies to sustainable transportation solutions. Moreover, the adoption of hydrogen technology in the rail industry could have broader implications. If successful, the joint venture's efforts to reduce emissions from freight locomotives may attract favorable attention from regulators, environmental organizations and stakeholders increasingly focused on decarbonization. This positive perception could create opportunities for CP and CSX to secure government funding, grants, or incentives, further supporting their sustainability initiatives.

However, the deployment of hydrogen locomotives is still in its early stages and there may be challenges and uncertainties along the way. Factors such as infrastructure requirements, scalability and cost-effectiveness will play a crucial role in determining the long-term success and impact of hydrogen locomotives in the rail industry. Investors should closely monitor the joint venture's progress, technological advancements, regulatory developments and market dynamics to assess the potential impact on the stocks of CP and CSX.

Zacks Rank & Some Key Picks

Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider stocks like Copa Holdings CPA and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings is benefiting from an improvement in air travel demand. In first-quarter 2023, passenger revenues increased 28.5% from first-quarter 2019 levels due to higher yields.

CPA’s focus on its cargo segment is encouraging. In first-quarter 2023, cargo and mail revenues grew 51.8% from the first quarter of 2019 on higher cargo volumes and yields.

Copa Holdings' fleet modernization and cost-management efforts are commendable as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s current-year earnings has been revised 25.08% upward over the past 60 days.

Allegiant is seeing a steady recovery in leisure air travel demand. In first-quarter 2023, this Las Vegas, NV-based company’s operating revenues grew 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Passenger revenues, accounting for 93.7% of the top line, increased 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant's fleet modernization efforts are encouraging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGT's current-year earnings has been revised 30.95% upward in the past 60 days.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

