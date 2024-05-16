News & Insights

Markets
CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City To Resume Contract Negotiations With Rail Workers Union

May 16, 2024 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO, CP) on Thursday issued an update regarding its ongoing bargaining negotiations with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC). The company said that discussions between the company and TCRC leadership are set to resume on May 17, 2024, facilitated by federal mediators.

The primary goal of these meetings is to reach new collective agreements for CPKC's Train and Engine (T&E) and Rail Traffic Controller (RCTC) employees.

The company said it focus remains on negotiating agreements that serve the best interests of its employees, their families, customers, and the broader Canadian and North American economies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.