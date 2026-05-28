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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Receives 72-Hour Strike Notice From IBEW

May 28, 2026 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Railway company Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP.TO) said it has received a 72-hour strike notice from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11, which represents about 300 Signals and Communications employees across Canada.

The union has indicated that it intends to strike at 08:00 MDT on Sunday, May 31.

CPKC said it has contingency plans in place to ensure seamless railway operations.

The company also said it remains committed to good-faith bargaining with the union to reach an agreement that works for employees, customers and the business. It added that negotiations are continuing over the weekend.

"CPKC has an excellent track record of successful collective bargaining with our unions across North America. We remain hopeful a resolution can be reached without a work stoppage," the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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