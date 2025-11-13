Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Reaches Tentative Five-Year Labor Deal With Locomotive Engineers Union

November 13, 2025 — 11:22 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP, CP.TO) announced a new tentative five-year collective agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

The tentative agreement providing increased wages and more flexible work rules covers approximately 300 locomotive engineers on the Soo Line property operating trains in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Last week, CPKC announced a series of 13 tentative five-year collective agreements with various unions representing approximately 360 employees across the United States. All the tentative agreements announced this month are pending ratification by the unions' membership.

