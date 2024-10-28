Canadian Pacific Kansas City price target lowered to $81 from $85 at Stephens

Stephens lowered the firm’s price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to $81 from $85 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results that were “slightly light of expectations.” Valuation is “becoming more compelling” after the roughly 10% move lower month-to-date, but the firm remains Equal Weight rated for now given cost uncertainty around the ongoing arbitration and potential cross-border risks around the election, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
