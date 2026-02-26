Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Reveals Rise In Full Year Income

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP.TO) revealed earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$4.14 billion, or C$4.51 per share. This compares with C$3.71 billion, or C$3.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$4.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to C$15.07 billion from C$14.54 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.14 Bln. vs. C$3.71 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$4.51 vs. C$3.98 last year. -Revenue: C$15.07 Bln vs. C$14.54 Bln last year.

