Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP.TO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.07 billion, or C$1.20 per share. This compares with C$1.20 billion, or C$1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$1.19 billion or C$1.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to C$3.92 billion from C$3.87 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.07 Bln. vs. C$1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.20 vs. C$1.28 last year. -Revenue: C$3.92 Bln vs. C$3.87 Bln last year.

