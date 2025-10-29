Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$920 million, or C$1.01 per share. This compares with C$837 million, or C$0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$999 million or C$1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to C$3.66 billion from C$3.54 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$920 Mln. vs. C$837 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.01 vs. C$0.90 last year. -Revenue: C$3.66 Bln vs. C$3.54 Bln last year.

