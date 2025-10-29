Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP.TO) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on October 29, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https:// investor.cpkcr.com

To listen to the call, dial 800-274-8461(US) or 203-518-9814(International), Conference ID CPKCQ325.

For a replay call, dial 800-677-7320(US) or 402-220-0666 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.