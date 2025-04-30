Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Profit Advances In Q1

April 30, 2025 — 05:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$910 million, or C$0.97 per share. This compares with C$775 million, or C$0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$1.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to C$3.795 billion from C$3.520 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$910 Mln. vs. C$775 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.97 vs. C$0.83 last year. -Revenue: C$3.795 Bln vs. C$3.520 Bln last year.

