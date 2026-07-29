Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Announces Drop In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP.TO) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.024 billion, or C$1.15 per share. This compares with C$1.234 billion, or C$1.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$1.123 billion or C$1.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to C$4.164 billion from C$3.699 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.024 Bln. vs. C$1.234 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.15 vs. C$1.33 last year. -Revenue: C$4.164 Bln vs. C$3.699 Bln last year.

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