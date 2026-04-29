Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Announces Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$846 million, or C$0.94 per share. This compares with C$910 million, or C$0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited reported adjusted earnings of C$929 million or C$1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to C$3.70 billion from C$3.79 billion last year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$846 Mln. vs. C$910 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.94 vs. C$0.97 last year. -Revenue: C$3.70 Bln vs. C$3.79 Bln last year.

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