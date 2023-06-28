News & Insights

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Issues 2024-2028 Targets; 2023 Core Adj. EPS To Grow Mid-single Digits

June 28, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO, CP) issued new multi-year guidance. Over the period of 2024-2028, the company targets: revenue compound annual growth rate of high-single digits; core adjusted earnings per share CAGR of double-digits; free cash conversion of core adjusted income of approximately 90%; and return to double-digit Adjusted Return on Invested Capital.

The company also issued 2023 guidance. Canadian Pacific Kansas City expects core adjusted EPS to grow mid-single digits versus 2022 core adjusted EPS.

