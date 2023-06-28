Canadian Pacific Kansas City Issues 2024-2028 Targets; 2023 Core Adj. EPS To Grow Mid-single Digits

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO, CP) issued new multi-year guidance. Over the period of 2024-2028, the company targets: revenue compound annual growth rate of high-single digits; core adjusted earnings per share CAGR of double-digits; free cash conversion of core adjusted income of approximately 90%; and return to double-digit Adjusted Return on Invested Capital.

The company also issued 2023 guidance. Canadian Pacific Kansas City expects core adjusted EPS to grow mid-single digits versus 2022 core adjusted EPS.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.