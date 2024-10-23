Canadian Pacific Kansas City Declares Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) has released an update.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share for its common shareholders, showcasing its robust financial health. The company is a unique single-line transnational railway with significant reach across North America, providing extensive rail services and logistics solutions.

For further insights into TSE:CP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.