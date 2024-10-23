News & Insights

Stocks
CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Declares Quarterly Dividend

October 23, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) has released an update.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share for its common shareholders, showcasing its robust financial health. The company is a unique single-line transnational railway with significant reach across North America, providing extensive rail services and logistics solutions.

For further insights into TSE:CP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.