Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.54, changing hands as high as $79.23 per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CP's low point in its 52 week range is $65.165 per share, with $85.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.03.
