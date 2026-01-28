Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported $2.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was -4.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Intermodal : 9.34 billion compared to the 9.64 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9.34 billion compared to the 9.64 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Energy, chemicals and plastics : 139.1 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 140.84 thousand.

: 139.1 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 140.84 thousand. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Metals, minerals and consumer products : 4.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.63 billion.

: 4.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.63 billion. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Energy, chemicals and plastics : 9.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.45 billion.

: 9.41 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.45 billion. Core adjusted operating ratio : 55.9% versus 56.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 55.9% versus 56.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Total : 1.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million.

: 1.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million. Carloads - Grain : 162.2 thousand compared to the 164.46 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 162.2 thousand compared to the 164.46 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Coal : 127.6 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 124.24 thousand.

: 127.6 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 124.24 thousand. Carloads - Potash : 42.4 thousand versus 47.25 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 42.4 thousand versus 47.25 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Fertilizers and sulphur : 17.4 thousand compared to the 17.54 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 17.4 thousand compared to the 17.54 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Forest products : 30.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 32.54 thousand.

: 30.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 32.54 thousand. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Automotive: 1.33 billion versus 1.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

