Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 37%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion, representing a surprise of -4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 70.3% versus 60.82% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 70.3% versus 60.82% estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio : 64.6% versus 63.97% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 64.6% versus 63.97% estimated by three analysts on average. Carloads - Total : 1069.7 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1136.23 thousand.

: 1069.7 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1136.23 thousand. Carloads - Grain : 117 thousand versus 125.83 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 117 thousand versus 125.83 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Carloads - Coal : 114.8 thousand versus 121.57 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 114.8 thousand versus 121.57 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Carloads - Potash : 39.8 thousand versus 50.35 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 39.8 thousand versus 50.35 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur : 15.2 thousand versus 15.23 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15.2 thousand versus 15.23 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Carloads - Forest Products : 34.8 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 38.16 thousand.

: 34.8 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 38.16 thousand. Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics : 127.5 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 131.06 thousand.

: 127.5 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 131.06 thousand. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Automotive : 1004 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1020.39 million.

: 1004 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1020.39 million. Carloads - Automotive : 56.2 thousand compared to the 59.07 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 56.2 thousand compared to the 59.07 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Carloads - Intermodal: 435.1 thousand versus 455.43 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

