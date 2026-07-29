Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported revenue of $3.01 billion, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 billion, representing a surprise of +3.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Core adjusted operating ratio : 61.6% compared to the 61.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 61.6% compared to the 61.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Total : 1.15 million compared to the 1.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.15 million compared to the 1.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. Carloads - Automotive : 64.6 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64.07 thousand.

: 64.6 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64.07 thousand. Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total : 57.58 billion versus 57.65 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 57.58 billion versus 57.65 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Intermodal : 10.3 billion compared to the 10.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10.3 billion compared to the 10.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Carloads - Grain : 168 thousand compared to the 168.96 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 168 thousand compared to the 168.96 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Carloads - Coal : 94.4 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 93.33 thousand.

: 94.4 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 93.33 thousand. Carloads - Potash : 45.7 thousand compared to the 51.75 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 45.7 thousand compared to the 51.75 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Carloads - Fertilizers and sulphur : 16.1 thousand versus 16.25 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16.1 thousand versus 16.25 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Carloads - Forest products : 31.1 thousand compared to the 30.84 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 31.1 thousand compared to the 30.84 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Carloads - Energy, chemicals and plastics : 140.4 thousand compared to the 134.12 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 140.4 thousand compared to the 134.12 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Carloads - Metals, minerals and consumer products: 134.1 thousand versus 132.48 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Canadian Pacific Kansas City here>>>

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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