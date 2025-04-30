Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported revenue of $2.64 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Operating Ratio : 62.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 62.7%.

: 62.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 62.7%. Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics : 142.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 142.18 thousand.

: 142.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 142.18 thousand. Carloads - Intermodal : 435.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 433.98 thousand.

: 435.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 433.98 thousand. Carloads - Automotive : 57.8 thousand versus 60.06 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 57.8 thousand versus 60.06 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Forest Products : 34.8 thousand compared to the 35.07 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 34.8 thousand compared to the 35.07 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Grain : 133.7 thousand compared to the 136.74 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 133.7 thousand compared to the 136.74 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Coal : 118.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 115.11 thousand.

: 118.4 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 115.11 thousand. Carloads - Potash : 39.8 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 44.61 thousand.

: 39.8 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 44.61 thousand. Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur : 17.8 thousand versus 17.2 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 17.8 thousand versus 17.2 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products : 124.4 thousand compared to the 123.9 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 124.4 thousand compared to the 123.9 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Total : 1.1 million compared to the 1.11 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.1 million compared to the 1.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Ratio: 65.3% compared to the 62.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.