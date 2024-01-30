Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 53% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion, representing a surprise of +2.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Carloads - Total : 1,167.1 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,176.4 thousand.

: 1,167.1 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,176.4 thousand. Carloads - Automotive : 58 thousand compared to the 59.04 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 58 thousand compared to the 59.04 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total : 54,731 million versus 53,028.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 54,731 million versus 53,028.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Intermodal : 8,855 million compared to the 8,775.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8,855 million compared to the 8,775.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products : 4,905 million compared to the 4,703.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4,905 million compared to the 4,703.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics : 9,813 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9,075.84 million.

: 9,813 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9,075.84 million. Carloads - Grain : 148.6 thousand compared to the 149.48 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 148.6 thousand compared to the 149.48 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Coal : 134 thousand versus 131.05 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 134 thousand versus 131.05 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Carloads - Potash : 41.9 thousand compared to the 44.33 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 41.9 thousand compared to the 44.33 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur : 18.3 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.12 thousand.

: 18.3 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.12 thousand. Carloads - Forest Products : 36.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 36.72 thousand.

: 36.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 36.72 thousand. Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics: 145.3 thousand versus 146.16 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)

