Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.4%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion, representing a surprise of +0.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio: 64.9% compared to the 62.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

Carloads - Total: 1,129.3 thousand compared to the 1,152.92 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Carloads - Automotive: 58.5 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 52.89 thousand.

Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total: 49,320 million compared to the 47,950.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue ton-miles (RTMs) - Intermodal: 8,498 million versus 9,007.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Carloads - Grain: 127.4 thousand versus 132.88 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

Carloads - Coal: 128.4 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 123.79 thousand.

Carloads - Potash: 34.9 thousand compared to the 49.63 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur: 15.4 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.64 thousand.

Carloads - Forest Products: 37 thousand compared to the 36.88 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics: 139 thousand compared to the 137.83 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products: 133.7 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 120.85 thousand.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

