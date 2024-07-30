Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported $2.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.6 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +4.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Operating Ratio : 61.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 62%.

: 61.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 62%. Carloads - Intermodal : 403.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 427.59 thousand.

: 403.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 427.59 thousand. Carloads - Automotive : 66.1 thousand versus 61.73 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 66.1 thousand versus 61.73 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Grain : 128.9 thousand compared to the 122.47 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 128.9 thousand compared to the 122.47 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products : 134.6 thousand versus 134.73 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 134.6 thousand versus 134.73 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Potash : 49.4 thousand compared to the 49.16 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 49.4 thousand compared to the 49.16 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur : 17 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.32 thousand.

: 17 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.32 thousand. Carloads - Forest Products : 34.6 thousand versus 36.55 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 34.6 thousand versus 36.55 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics : 142.4 thousand compared to the 141.33 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 142.4 thousand compared to the 141.33 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Total : 1.09 million versus 1.1 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1.09 million versus 1.1 million estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Coal : 108.9 thousand versus 112.74 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 108.9 thousand versus 112.74 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total : 52.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 54.16 billion.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.