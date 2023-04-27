Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $77.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Pacific Kansas City. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CP is 0.68%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 769,573K shares. The put/call ratio of CP is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City is 88.31. The forecasts range from a low of 74.75 to a high of $100.82. The average price target represents an increase of 14.04% from its latest reported closing price of 77.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Pacific Kansas City is 12,220MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCI Fund Management holds 55,860K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 52,187K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,538K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CP by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 30,263K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,286K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CP by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 29,600K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,507K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CP by 1.93% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 29,565K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,065K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CP by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.