Canadian Pacific Kansas City Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.84, changing hands as low as $76.25 per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CP's low point in its 52 week range is $65.165 per share, with $83.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.65.
