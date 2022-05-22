Commodities
CP

Canadian Pacific freight train carrying potash derails in Alberta, no injuries reported

Contributor
Shivam Patel Reuters
Published

A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday morning, the company said.

Adds background

May 22 (Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO freight train carrying potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday morning, the company said.

There were no injuries reported and there are no public safety concerns, CP Rail said. The cause of the derailment in the western Canadian province is under investigation, the company said.

"CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way," the company said in a statement.

Canada is the world's biggest producer of potash, a key ingredient for producing nitrogen-containing fertilizers, followed by Russia and Belarus.

Potash prices have soared in recent months as Belarus, Russia's ally, became subject to sanctions by Western countries.

Canada depends heavily on its rail system to move commodities and manufactured goods to ports.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Chris Reese)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CP

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular