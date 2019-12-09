Canadian Pacific crude train derails, catches fire in Saskatchewan

Adds statement from TSB, police

Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO train hauling crude oil derailed west of Guernsey, Saskatchewan, causing a fire at around midnight local time, local media reported on Monday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) confirmed the derailment and said it has deployed investigators to the site to assess the incident.

No injuries or damage to buildings occurred, and no evacuations have been ordered in the rural area, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Rob King said.

Highway 16, a national highway, was closed due to thick smoke from the fire, hours after the derailment occurred, King said.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest crude oil producer, and shippers have moved more oil by train in the past year due to full pipelines.

(Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Louise Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

