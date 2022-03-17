Canadian Pacific (CP) to Pause Operations if Union Talks Fail

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP issued a 72-hour notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC)-Train & Engine of its plan to lock out employees on Mar 20, 2022, if there is no agreement with the union. TCRC represents about 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers across Canada. The labor disruption on materialization is likely to create more uncertainty in the fertilizer markets with farmers needing key nutrients to plant spring crops. The scenario would disrupt the movement of potash, grain and coal.

CP had tabled an offer to address a total of 26 outstanding issues, including key issues of wages, benefits and pensions through final and binding arbitration. However, it was rejected by the TCRC union. CP’s President and CEO, Keith Creel stated, “Delaying resolution would only make things worse. We take this action with a view to bringing this uncertainty to an end."

TCRC's proposal included an even more onerous pension demand. If accepted, the TCRC's latest position would be even more destabilizing to the pension plan for all of CP's unionized employees and not just the 10% who are TCRC members.

However, Canadian Pacific will continue to bargain with the TCRC union to achieve a negotiated settlement or enter binding arbitration.

