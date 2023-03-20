Canadian Pacific (CP), TCRC-MWED Ink Tentative Collective Deal

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP recently announced that it had inked a tentative collective agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division (TCRC-MWED). TCRC-MWED covers almost 2,600 engineering services employees in Canada.

Further details of the tentative deal will be unveiled once the deal becomes official.

Keith Creel, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific, stated, "By working collaboratively with our valued union partners, we've reached another negotiated tentative agreement this year." He further added, "We thank the TCRC-MWED for working collaboratively with us throughout this negotiation. This tentative agreement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of both sides."

Canadian Pacific has a track record of successfully dealing with multiple unions representing craft employees. In the last few months, Canadian Pacific has inked 16 agreements in 2023 in Canada and the United States.

Over the past six months, shares of Canadian Pacific have gained 7.6% against the 3.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA, Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK and American Airlines AAL. Copa Holdings presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whileAlaska Air and American Airlines currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 39.83% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.35%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s current-year earnings has improved 21.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of CPA have soared 13.3% over the past three months.

Alaska Air has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.64% for the current year. ALK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.98%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALK’s current-year earnings has improved 11.4% over the past 90 days. Shares of ALK have soared 0.8% over the past three months.

AAL has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. AAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.79%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s current-year earnings has improved 31.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of AAL have gained 15.8% over the past three months.

