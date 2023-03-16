Canadian Pacific (CP) Stock Gets a Boost from U.S. Regulator

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s CP shares gained 5.65% during the trading session on Mar 15, to close at $77.10.

The Surface Transportation Board (STB), the economic regulator that oversees freight railroads, approved a deal of Canadian Pacific to take over Kansas City Southern. This approval resulted in CP’s gain and paved the way for creating the first freight rail network linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. Also, the approval, following the conclusion of two-year review process, implies that the first major railroad merger has been cleared by regulators in the United States in more than two decades.

The enterprise value of the deal is approximately $31 billion (inclusive of $3.8 billion outstanding debt). The deal is anticipated to draw synergies (annually) of roughly $1 billion within three years. The merged entity will be named as Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited.

While giving the decision, STB has directed the merged entity to stick to the numerous commitments made regarding Metra and the surrounding Chicago communities. The commitments include installing and funding Positive Train Control wireless technology tie-ins at crossings that are located adjacent to Metra platforms. STB expects the merger to boost employment by adding 800 new union-represented operating positions in the United States. The merged entity is expected to compete more effectively with the bigger railroads.

This decision is effective from April 14. Per STB, petitions for reconsideration of the verdict have to be filed by Apr 4. Requests for stay must be filed by Mar 27.

Expressing delight on the verdict, Keith Creel, CP’s CEO said, “This decision clearly recognizes the many benefits of this historic combination." The STB, while giving the verdict, came to the conclusion that the merger will increase competition apart from creating multiple additional job opportunities.

