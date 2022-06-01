Canadian Pacific (CP) Signs Multi-Year Agreement With CMA CGM

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP announced a new multi-year agreement with CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. With this, CP will become CMA CGM's primary rail provider in Canada, servicing the ports of Vancouver, Montreal and Saint John.

CP executive vice-president and chief marketing officer John Brooks stated, “CP is proud to provide CMA CGM with safe and reliable service that includes the shortest route miles to key markets. CP's dedication to best-in-class service is enabling supply-chain recovery that will drive future growth opportunities for the North American economy”.

Canadian Pacific boasts world-class access to the Port of Vancouver and Port of Montreal combined with its strategic connection to Port Saint John via New Brunswick Southern Railway. Such a fantastic communication network will enable CP to move the majority of CMA CGM's freight from the Canadian ports to the key Canadian and US Midwest inland markets.

This deal with CMA CGM creates natural synergies, supporting sustainability and innovation.

