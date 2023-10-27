Canadian Pacific (CP) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decrease Y/Y

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited CP reported third-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) per share of 69 cents (C$0.84), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. Nonetheless, the bottom line decreased 10.4% year over year. However, quarterly revenues of $2,489.1 million (C$3,339 million) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,487.4 million and improved 40.4% year over year.

Freight revenues, contributing 97.8% to the top line, rose 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. We suggested the metric to jump 49.2% from third-quarter 2022 actuals. CP’s freight segment contains Grain (up 53.5%), Coal (up 46.8%), Potash (down 21.8%), Forest products (up 82.6%), Energy, chemicals and plastics (up 78.6%), Metals, minerals and consumer products (up 84.9%), Automotive (up 139.6%), Fertilizers and Sulphur (up 12.3%), and Intermodal (up 1.6%).

In the reported quarter, total Freight revenues per revenue ton-miles gained 10% year over year. Total Freight revenues per carload declined 7% from a year ago.

On a reported basis, operating income was up 25.2%. Total operating expenses increased 58% year over year. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved 540 basis points to 64.9% from 59.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Quote

CP exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of C$294 million compared with C$451 million in fourth-quarter 2022. Long-term debt amounted to C$21,762 million compared with C$18,141 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.

Management expects adjusted earnings for 2023 to register flat to slightly positive year-over-year growth from 2022.

Currently, Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performance of Other Players

United Airlines UAL reported third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.65, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40 and improved 29.9% year over year.

Operating revenues of $14,484 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,441.8 million. The top line increased 12.5% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.80 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and tumbled 18% year over year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.