Canadian Pacific (CP) Q1 Earnings Beat, 2020 View Bearish

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s CP first-quarter 2020 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of $3.3 (C$4.42) per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86. Quarterly earnings also improved more than 55% year over year, primarily owing to low operating expenses.



Quarterly revenues of$1,523.3 million (C$2,043) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,412.3 million. The top line also increased in double digits year over year owing to rise in freight revenues.



Freight revenues rose 15.9% year over year and contributed 97.9% to the top line. Notably, the company’s freight segment consists of Grain (up 10%), Coal (down 5.1%), Potash (down 1.7%), Fertilizers and sulfur (up 22.8%), Forest products (up 6.8%), Energy, chemicals and plastics (up 55.9%), Metals, minerals and consumer products (up 9.2%), Automotive (up 14.5%) and Intermodal (up 6.6%). In the reported quarter, total freight revenues per revenue ton-miles (RTMs) were up 6% year over year. Also, total freight revenues per carload climbed 7% from the year-ago reported figure.



Operating income surged 53.6% in the quarter under review. Operating expenses dipped 1.2% year over year. Consequently, operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues on an adjusted basis) improved to 59.2% in the first quarter from 69.3% in the year-ago period. Notably, lower value of this key metric bodes well. Capital spending during the first quarter was C$355 million.

Liquidity



The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of C$247 million compared with C$352 million at the end of the year-ago period. Long-term debt amounted to C$9,804 million compared with C$8,158 million at the end of December 2019.



2020 Outlook Impacted by Coronavirus



With softness in demand due to coronavirus, the company now anticipates volumes, measured in revenue ton miles, to decline in mid-single digits in the current year (previously volumes were expected to rise in mid-single digits). Additionally, adjusted earnings per share are expected to be approximately flat year over year. Earlier, adjusted earnings per share were predicted to increase in the high single-digit to low double-digit range from C$16.44 reported in 2019. However, capital expenditures are still anticipated to be C$1.6 billion in 2020.



