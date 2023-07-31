Canadian Pacific (CP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited ( CP ) reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 62 cents (C$0.83), which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. Moreover, the bottom line decreased year over year. Quarterly revenues of $2,363.1 million (C$3,174 million) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,467.8 million but improved year over year.



Freight revenues, contributing 97.7% to the top line, rose 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. CP’s freight segment consists of Grain (up 45%), Coal (up 34%), Potash (down 16%), Forest products (up 80%), Energy, chemicals and plastics (up 69%), Metals, minerals and consumer products (up 93%), Automotive (up 114%), Fertilizers and Sulphur (up 5%) and Intermodal (up 14%).



In the reported quarter, total freight revenues per revenue ton-miles rose 16% year over year. Total freight revenues per carload decreased 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

On a reported basis, operating income was up 8.8%, while total operating expenses increased 67.2% year over year in the quarter under review. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved 970 basis points to 70.3% from 60.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Quote

CP exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of C$325 million compared with C$290 million at the first-quarter end. Long-term debt amounted to C$21,353 million compared with C$18,066 million at the end of prior quarter.

Management expects adjusted earnings for 2023 to register mid-single-digits year-over-year growth from 2022.

Currently, Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT second-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.81 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 and declined 25.2% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,132.6 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,347.5 million and fell 18.4% year over year. The downfall was due to a decline in revenue per load of 24% in Integrated Capacity Solutions, 13% in Intermodal, 21% in Truckload and a 4% decline in productivity in Dedicated Capacity Solutions on the back of changes in customer rate, freight mix and lower fuel surcharge revenue.

Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 14% year over year.

Delta Air Lines DAL reported better-than-expected revenues and EPS, driven by strong air-travel demand. DAL’s second-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.68 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. DAL reported EPS of $1.44 a year ago, dull compared to the current scenario, as air-travel demand was not so buoyant then.

DAL’s total revenues of $15,578 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,991.6 million. Total revenues increased 12.69% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported second-quarter 2023 EPS of $5.03, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 and improved more than 100% year over year.

Operating revenues of $14,178 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,927.1 million. UAL’s revenues increased 17.1% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. The year-over-year increase in the top line was driven by a 20.1% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.7% of the top line) to $13,002 million. Nearly 42 million passengers traveled on UAL flights in the second quarter.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.