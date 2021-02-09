Canadian Pacific (CP) Grain Movement Hits New Record in January

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP set a new record with respect to movement of Canadian grain and grain products in January. Last month, the railroad operator moved 2.22 million metric tonnes (“MMT”) of Canadian grain and grain products, exceeding last January’s record by 6%.



During the 2020-2021 crop year, Canadian Pacific shipped 16 MMT of Canadian grain and grain products, more than 13% higher than the amount shipped in the 2019-2020 crop year.



In line with the objective of investing in its grain fleet, Canadian Pacific added more than 3,800 new hopper cars to its fleet via purchase or lease. The new high-efficiency railcars carry 15% more grain with respect to volume and 10% more in terms of weight compared with older cars that are being replaced. The company is significantly investing in its grain fleet with additional hopper cars coming into service every week.

Owing to the company’s upbeat grain movement, revenues from the grain sub-segment, within freight unit, rose 7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2020. The same increased 9% year over year in 2020.

