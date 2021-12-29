Canadian Pacific (CP) Extends Contract With Canadian Tire

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP has announced a multi-year agreement with Canadian Tire Corporation (“CTC”) to continue to move the retailer's goods in Canada.



In order to facilitate the smooth transportation of CTC's goods and reduce carbon emissions, Canadian Pacific will begin to directly serve Ashcroft Terminal in Ashcroft, British Columbia, thus reducing the need for shifting volumes to truck.



Canadian Pacific has been successfully serving CTC's dealer and corporate stores for more than 90 years now. The agreement with CP helps CTC explore sourcing and optionality opportunities through the former’s extensive network.

Canadian Pacific’s president and chief executive officer, Keith Creel, said, "CP is proud to continue our near-century-long commercial relationship with Canadian Tire, another iconic Canadian brand." Creel added, "As the single largest container importer in Canada, CTC will benefit from CP's leading service, reliability and network capacity across Canada."



In another initiative, Canadian Pacific recently extended its relationship with potash exporting and marketing company, Canpotex Limited. CP inked a seven-year deal with Canpotex, which will run through 2028. The companies’ existing 10-year contract will expire next year and get replaced with the newly inked deal.

Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



