Canadian Pacific (CP) Boosts Ties With Canpotex Via New Deal

To bolster its relationship with the potash exporting and marketing company Canpotex Limited, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP inked a seven-year deal with the former. The new long-term pact runs through 2028.

We note that Canpotex and Canadian Pacific are no strangers as the two are already bound by a 10-year contract, which will expire next year and get replaced by the above-mentioned seven-year deal.

Being a primary rail transportation provider, Canadian Pacific provides support in delivering Canadian potash to the overseas export markets of Canpotex. By facilitating delivery from mine to port terminals, CP allows Canpotex's supply chain to be optimized in an efficient and safe manner.

The new seven-year agreement will allow Canpotex to continue utilizing Canadian Pacific’s highly efficient service options and network capacity, thereby aiding growth. Expressing happiness at the new deal with CP, Gord McKenzie, president and CEO, Canpotex stated: “This new agreement will extend our long-standing relationship with CP, and will provide the safe and efficient rail service we depend on reliably to reach our customers in overseas markets.”

