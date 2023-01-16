Canadian Pacific (CP) Announces Tentative Deal With Unifor

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CPrecently announced that it has entered into a tentative collective deal with Unifor on a new contract for mechanical employees in Canada.

Further details of the tentative collective deal will not be available until the final approval. The earlier collective agreement expired on Dec 31, 2022.

Unifor represents nearly 1,200 of Canadian Pacific’s mechanical employees who are engaged in maintaining rail cars and locomotives.

Keith Creel, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Pacific, stated, "We thank Unifor for working collaboratively with us throughout this process.” He further added, "CP is proud to have reached another tentative collective agreement with a valued union partner. This tentative agreement is a testament to the hard work, collaboration and commitment of both sides."

Shares of Canadian Pacific have gained 10.8% over the past six months, outperforming the 7.9% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are American Airlines ( AAL ), Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( TNK ) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.GOL. While Teekay Tankers presently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), American Airlines and Gol Linhas currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AAL has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. AAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.62%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s current-year earnings has improved 19.3% over the past 90 days. Shares of AAL have gained 17% over the past six months.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 143.11% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 58.9% over the past six months.

Gol Linhas has an expected earnings growth rate of 50.9% for the current year.

Shares of GOL have gained 4.3% over the past six months.

