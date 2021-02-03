TELUS International, which provides customer service outsourcing and digital IT services, raised $925 million by offering 37 million shares (43% secondary) at $25, the high end of the range of $23 to $25. The offering contained 3.7 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 16% more in proceeds than expected.



TELUS International plans to dual list on the NYSE and TSX under the symbol TIXT. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Securities, CIBC, Citi, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Canadian outsourced services provider TELUS International prices upsized US IPO at $25 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



