News & Insights

US Markets
IMO

Canadian oil sands greenhouse gas emissions flat in 2022 even as output grew -report

Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

August 09, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Absolute greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from Canadian oil sands production were flat in 2022 even as total output grew, according to an analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Absolute emissions held steady at 81 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (MMTCO2) in 2022 while total production topped 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd), a gain of more than 50,000 bpd, the report added.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer and Alberta is the highest-emitting province, largely due to vast oil sands operations in the northern boreal forest. The country's oil sands produce some of the world's most carbon-intense crude.

Alberta oil production makes up about 80% of Canada's total oil production.

Imperial Oil IMO.TO, Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO and Suncor Energy SU.TO are major producers of crude from the oil sands.

"We do not believe that absolute emissions from the Canadian oil sands have peaked, but it may be close," Kevin Birn, Canadian oil markets chief analyst, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said in the report.

"The potential stalling of emissions growth in 2022 is a clear signal that oil sands absolute emissions will indeed peak and begin to decline, perhaps sooner than previously expected," Birn added.

The flattening of absolute emissions in 2022 amid rising production came from industry-wide GHG intensity improvements, the report said.

Alberta in April released a climate plan aimed at cutting emissions to net-zero by 2050.

S&P Global expects the trend of oil sands GHG intensity reductions to continue and even accelerate in coming years.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMO
CVE
CNQ
SU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.