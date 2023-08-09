News & Insights

Canadian oil sands carbon emissions stalled in 2022 even as output grew

August 09, 2023 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

By Nia Williams

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greenhouse gas emissions from Canadian oil sands production were flat in 2022 even as output grew, an analysis by S&P Global showed on Wednesday, suggesting absolute emissions from the carbon-intensive sector could peak sooner than previously expected.

Oil sands emissions held steady at 81 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022, while total production topped 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd), a gain of more than 50,000 bpd, the S&P Global report showed.

It attributed the flattening of absolute emissions to industry-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity improvements such as using less steam in thermal oil sands projects and better operating efficiency.

"The potential stalling of emissions growth in 2022 is a clear signal that oil sands absolute emissions will indeed peak and begin to decline, perhaps sooner than previously expected," Birn said, adding that S&P Global forecast it would happen around 2025.

