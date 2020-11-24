Canadian oil output seen expanding until 2039, delaying net-zero goal

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canadian oil production will expand for nearly two more decades, slowing the country's progress toward achieving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) forecast on Tuesday,

Fossil fuels will make up more than 60% of Canada's fuel mix in 2050, even though domestic consumption likely peaked in 2019, the CER said in its long-term energy outlook.

The outlook is based on an assumption that global action to tackle climate change will continue to increase.

The forecast echoes what many Canadian oil producers and pipeline companies said this month on quarterly calls - that while a global energy transition is underway, fossil fuels demand will remain strong for many years to come.

Unlike European oil producers that are shifting to greater renewable energy production, the Canadian oil patch has focused on reducing emissions per barrel.

Canada, the world's fourth-largest producer, exports most of its crude, and that demand will help drive output to a peak of 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2039 from around 4.4 million bpd currently.

