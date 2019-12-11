Canadian oil & gas producer Encana files paperwork for shift to U.S.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Encana Corp ECA.TO on Wednesday filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities related to the oil and gas company's proposed move to the United States.

The Canadian company said in October it will redomicile to the United States and change its name to Ovintiv Inc, and will be dually traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the ticker symbol 'OVV'.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

