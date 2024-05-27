News & Insights

Canadian North Resources Eyes Eco-Friendly Mining Expansion

May 27, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Canadian North Resources, Inc. (TSE:CNRI) has released an update.

Canadian North Resources Inc. has reported promising financial and operational results for Q1 2024, notably filing a Mineral Resources Statement for the high-grade Ferguson Lake Project, which shows substantial potential for mining development. The company has also identified new targets that could significantly increase resources and is moving forward with plans for metallurgical testing and evaluations for an eco-friendly mining approach.

