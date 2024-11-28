News & Insights

Canadian North Resources Embraces Green Mining Innovations

November 28, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

Canadian North Resources, Inc. (TSE:CNRI) has released an update.

Canadian North Resources Inc. has reported impressive metal extraction rates for nickel and cobalt through bioleaching, significantly enhancing their mineral resource value. The company is pursuing green mining technology at the Ferguson Lake Project and has received government grants for exploration and community engagement. Technical advancements and strategic developments are underway to support resource expansion and sustainable practices.

