Energy
CNQ

Canadian Natural's profit more than doubles as energy prices surge

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, as crude prices soared on tighter energy supplies due to the Ukraine conflict.

Updates with crude prices and demand, details from the result

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, as crude prices soared on tighter energy supplies due to the Ukraine conflict.

Oil prices have scaled multi-year highs this year as Western sanctions against major exporter Russia squeeze an already under-supplied market. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was last trading at over $96 a barrel on Thursday.

Canadian Natural Resources said its average realized price for oil rose 88.3% to C$115.26 per barrel in the April-June quarter.

Its quarterly production stood at 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), slightly above last year's 1.1 million boepd.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted net earnings of C$3.5 billion ($2.72 billion), or C$3 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with C$1.55 billion or C$1.30 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2845 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNQ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular