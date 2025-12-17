Canadian Natural's 2026 Budget Aims to Expand Assets and Production

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, one of North America's largest independent producers of crude oil and natural gas, unveiled its budget for 2026. With a clear commitment to maximizing shareholder value, the company is positioning itself for a strong and resilient future. Through a disciplined approach to capital allocation, operational efficiency and sustainable production growth, CNQ is setting a strategic course to navigate the evolving energy landscape.

Let’s dive into the key components of Canadian Natural's 2026 budget, explore the targeted production growth and examine its focus on long-term value creation.

Resilient Financial Strategy: The Foundation of CNQ’s 2026 Budget

At the heart of Canadian Natural’s 2026 budget lies a commitment to leveraging its low-cost, long-life asset base. The company has set an operating capital budget of approximately C$6.3 billion, targeting sustainable returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value. This budget highlights Canadian Natural’s strategy to weather commodity price cycles while continuing to deliver strong, stable returns.

The key to Canadian Natural’s resilience lies in its diverse portfolio of high-quality assets, including the unconventional and thermal oil sands operations. With a significant portion of its asset base featuring low-decline and long-life reserves, Canadian Natural is well-positioned to maintain a strong balance sheet and generate significant free cash flow, even in lower commodity price environments.

CNQ’s Production Growth and Capital Investment in 2026

Canadian Natural has set an ambitious production target for 2026, aiming for a total annual production range of 1,590 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) to 1,650 MBOE/d. This target represents a 3% increase in production compared with 2025, equating to an additional 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. A key component of this growth is Canadian Natural’s diverse production mix, which is approximately 74% liquids (including light crude oil, heavy crude oil and synthetic crude oil) and 26% natural gas.

Balanced Production Mix for Sustainable Growth for CNQ

Canadian Natural's production mix is designed for flexibility and stability, focusing on light crude oil, synthetic crude oil (“SCO”), heavy crude oil and natural gas. By 2026, the company targets a distribution of 49% light crude oil, NGLs and SCO, 25% heavy crude oil and 26% natural gas. This balanced approach allows Canadian Natural to adapt to changing market conditions while prioritizing high-return assets. Although the planned 35-day turnaround at Horizon in September 2026 is expected to reduce production by around 29,000 barrels per day, the company's long-term growth outlook remains strong.

CNQ’s Strategic Investments in Upstream Development

A significant portion of Canadian Natural’s 2026 capital budget is dedicated to expanding its upstream assets, with plans to drill 448 net wells across the crude oil and liquids-rich natural gas resources. This includes 110 net light crude oil wells in the Mannville, Montney, Charlie Lake and Dunvegan formations, 86 net liquids-rich natural gas wells in the Duvernay and Montney formations and 252 net heavy crude oil wells in key regions like Pelican Lake and Driftwood.

In addition to drilling, Canadian Natural will continue its capital-efficient thermal in situ drilling program, which involves developing Cyclic Steam Stimulation and Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (“SAGD”) pads. A new SAGD pad at Kirby is expected to come on stream in 2027, supporting long-term production growth.

CNQ’s Focus on Thermal and Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading

Canadian Natural’s oil sands operations are a cornerstone of its production growth strategy. The company’s thermal in situ projects, including expansions at Jackfish and Pike 2, will be supported by approximately C$175 million in front-end engineering and design capital. This investment will ensure the company’s thermal production remains efficient and scalable for growth. Additionally, at the Horizon oil sands mine, Canadian Natural is progressing with the Naphtha Recovery Unit Tailings Treatment project, which will increase production by 6,300 barrels per day of synthetic crude oil by third-quarter 2027.

CNQ’s Capital Efficiency and Return on Capital

Canadian Natural continues to prioritize capital efficiency with a disciplined focus on high-return projects. The company’s strategic investments are designed to optimize free cash flow generation, with a significant portion of cash flows being allocated toward shareholder returns. The capital program in 2026 is designed to maximize production growth while ensuring high returns on invested capital, enhancing shareholder value in both the short and long term.

In addition to the operating capital budget, the company will allocate approximately C$125 million toward carbon capture projects, aligning with its sustainability goals and commitment to environmental stewardship.

Targeted Returns on Capital and Shareholder Value

Canadian Natural’s 2026 capital allocation strategy emphasizes strong returns on capital employed and enhanced returns to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The company’s financial flexibility, combined with the low-maintenance capital requirements, positions it to generate robust free cash flow that can be used to strengthen the balance sheet and return capital to shareholders. This approach ensures Canadian Natural remains a highly resilient player in the energy sector, capable of delivering value to its shareholders even in the face of volatile market conditions.

Sustainability and Long-Term Growth Opportunities

In line with its long-term vision, Canadian Natural has placed a significant focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. With an ongoing commitment to carbon capture and storage (“CCS”), the company is actively working to reduce emissions across its operations. The C$125 million earmarked for CCS initiatives in 2026 demonstrates Canadian Natural’s commitment to balancing production growth with environmental stewardship.

Moreover, the company’s long-term growth strategy includes front-end engineering work for future value creation opportunities, including thermal expansion projects and potential new oil sands mining operations. These initiatives ensure that Canadian Natural remains well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the medium and long term, all while delivering superior returns to its shareholders.

Conclusion: A Strategic Path to Continued Success

Canadian Natural’s 2026 operating capital budget of approximately C$6.3 billion represents a strategic investment in its growth and resilience. By focusing on capital efficiency, operational excellence and sustainable growth, Canadian Natural is poised to continue delivering significant value to shareholders. The diversified asset base, disciplined capital allocation and long-term growth opportunities make Canadian Natural a strong competitor in the global energy market, ensuring a bright future not only for it but also for the stakeholders.

CNQ's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, CNQ has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some other top-ranked stocks like USA Compression Partners USAC, Oceaneering International OII, which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, and PattersonUTI Energy PTEN, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

USA Compression Partners is valued at $2.93 billion. The company is a leading provider of natural gas compression services in the United States. USA Compression Partners specializes in the design, operation and maintenance of compression equipment for the energy sector, focusing on helping customers optimize their natural gas infrastructure.

Oceaneering International is valued at $2.58 billion. The company is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore energy, aerospace and defense industries. Oceaneering International specializes in underwater robotics, remotely operated vehicles and subsea engineering solutions for offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

Patterson-UTI Energy is valued at $2.36 billion. The company is a leading provider of drilling and pressure pumping services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry in North America. Patterson-UTI Energy offers a wide range of services, including land-based drilling rigs, pressure pumping and other energy-related solutions, primarily focused on the U.S. shale oil and gas markets.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.