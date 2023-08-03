Canadian Natural second-quarter profit more than halves

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as lower energy prices and drop in production of oil squeezed the country's largest oil and gas producer.

The company reported a net income of C$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion), or C$1.32 per share, for the quarter, down from C$3.5 billion or C$3 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3374 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.