Canadian Natural second-quarter profit more than halves

August 03, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as lower energy prices and drop in production of oil squeezed the country's largest oil and gas producer.

The company reported a net income of C$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion), or C$1.32 per share, for the quarter, down from C$3.5 billion or C$3 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3374 Canadian dollars)

